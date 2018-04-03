Man Pleads Guilty in Domestic Assault Case Weeks After Attack

FOLEY -- A repeat domestic abuser has pleaded guilty in the latest case against him.

Fifty-one-year-old Bryan Pritchett was charged with punching a woman and threatening her with a knife and a hammer. He pleaded guilty to a felony count of Domestic Assault just two weeks after committing the crime.

Police were called to an apartment unit at 45 14th Avenue Northeast back on March 12th. When officers arrived, they say the apartment was in complete disarray including a broken coffee table, damaged TV and other items were strewn about.

A woman who identified herself as the victim said Pritchett had come to the apartment the night before and began drinking. In a few hours, she said Pritchett got angry and threatened her with a chef's knife and a hammer. He also punched the woman in the jaw before going into another room and falling asleep.

Records show when Pritchett got up the next morning, he began drinking again. Things escalated and Pritchett pushed the victim up against the wall and choked her for several minutes. He also held the knife and hammer up and told her he wanted to kill her as he approached her.

Pritchett has previous assault, terroristic threats and violation of a domestic abuse no contact order convictions dating back to as early as 2012. He'll be sentenced in this case June 14th.