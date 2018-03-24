Man Killed After Party Bus Fight Escalates to Shooting

ST. PAUL (AP) — Authorities say a St. Paul man was killed and a woman was wounded in an early morning shooting at an Inver Grove Heights movie theater parking lot.

Officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday after a fight broke out on a party bus, where people were celebrating a birthday. The dispute spilled out into a parking lot, where many of the revelers had parked their cars.

Police say the fight escalated into a shooting and multiple shots were fired, killing 19-year-old Billy Ray Robles and injuring a woman with a gunshot to the leg.

Police Chief Paul Schnell says another man was "seriously assaulted."