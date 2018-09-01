Man Killed, 2 Injured in Amish Buggy Crash

LANESBORO (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man has died following a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and an Amish buggy in southeast Minnesota.

The crash happened Friday afternoon near Lanesboro. Authorities say the man, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized following the crash and later died. Two male teenagers were injured in the crash.

Authorities say 24-year-old Connor Keene of Canton left the scene after hitting the buggy, and his vehicle was found hidden in a hayfield west of the crash scene.

Keene was found nearby, after a K-9 search. He is being held at the Fillmore County Jail on a charge of criminal vehicular operation of a motor vehicle.