Man Hurt in Two-Truck Crash in Wright County

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

CLEARWATER -- One person was hurt in a crash between two pick-up trucks in Clearwater.

The incident happened on Highway 24 south of 148th Street just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a red Dodge Ram was going south on Highway 24 and a white Dodge Ram was going north. The white Dodge crossed the centerline and hit the red Dodge.

One of the drivers, 51-year-old Brian Soholt of Shell Lake, Wisconsin was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver 47-year-old Bradley Fobbe of Annandale was not hurt.

