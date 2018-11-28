Man Hurt in Truck Rollover on Interstate

ST. AUGUSTA-- A man was hurt in a truck rollover crash in St. Augusta Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Interstate 94 near County Road 75 just after 2:00 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pick-up truck was going west on Interstate 94 when it hit the median cables and rolled.

The driver of the truck, 56-year-old David Lindberg of Clearwater, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol was involved.