Man Hurt in Crash Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- One man was hurt in a crash in Wright County on Friday. The incident happened on Interstate 94 in Clearwater just after 2:20 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going west on Interstate 94 when it rear-ended a semi-truck.

The driver of the car, 38-year-old Patrick Morris of Columbus, Georgia, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 36-year-old Omar Abusamra of Palos Hills, Illinois, was not hurt.