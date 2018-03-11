Man Hurt After Driving Off the Road in Central Minnesota

MUNSON TOWNSHIP -- A St. Cloud man is hurt after crashing his vehicle Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 64-year-old Steven Skotterud was traveling eastbound on Highway 23 near Stearns County Road 123 in Munson Township when the crash happened.

The patrol says Skotterud went of the right side of the highway, onto the shoulder and crashed his vehicle.

Skotterud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened just before 2:00 p.m..