Man Falls 150 Feet Near Mississippi River in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A man is hospitalized in Minneapolis after falling about 150

feet from a cliff near the Mississippi River.

Assistant Fire Chief Kathleen Mullen says the man was able to call 911 about 7 a.m. Monday and authorities used cellphone pings to locate him.

A medic and a rescue technician were lowered down to the man and were able to get him onto a board so he could be lifted to safety. Mullen says the man was unable to use his legs and also had suffered injuries due to exposure to the cold. She believes he was there for at least three hours after the fall.

Mullen says authorities were unable to immediately identify the man.