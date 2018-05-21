Man Cut With Knife During Waite Park Fight

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park Police are looking for a suspect involved in a knife attack Friday night.

Officers were called to the 400 block of 7th Street South just after 8:30 p.m. on a domestic situation in progress. Police arrived to find there was no domestic incident, but rather a fight had broken out and a man may have been cut with a knife.

Both the suspect and the victim had fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called in to use their drone to search with its infrared camera but operators could not locate the victim.

Police say the victim arrived at St. Cloud Hospital a short time later with a non-life threatening cut to his face.