Man Charged With Burglarizing Home Where 2 Killed, Girl Gone

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with burglarizing a Wisconsin home where a couple was killed and their 13-year-old daughter went missing, but authorities say he's not a suspect in the case.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says 32-year-old Kyle Jaenke-Annis was arrested over the weekend at the home of James and Denise Closs . The couple was found shot dead early on Oct. 15 and their daughter, Jayme , was missing. Authorities believe Jayme was abducted, and she has been ruled out as a suspect in her parents' killings.

According to the complaint, authorities discovered Jaenke-Annis in the Closs home early Saturday, the morning of the couple's funeral. Jaenke-Annis told investigators he found the house unlocked, walked in and took some of Jayme's clothing.

Fitzgerald did not say why Jaenke-Annis was cleared of any involvement in Jayme's disappearance. He is due in court Nov. 7.