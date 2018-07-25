Man Charged In Assault Has History of Violence

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Court records show a man who's charged with kidnapping and sexual assault at a St. Paul home where a woman was found dead has a history of violence in Illinois.

A criminal complaint says 33-year-old Ivan Walker sexually assaulted a female three times at the home early Monday while holding her against her will.

St. Paul police say Walker is a person of interest in the death of a 39-year-old woman whose body was found in an upstairs bedroom. Walker has not been charged in her death.

The complaint says the woman's son, who was also in the home, called police to say his mother's boyfriend may have killed her. Court records in Illinois say Walker's wife sought an emergency protection order against her husband last year for alleged physical abuse.