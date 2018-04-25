Magic Moments Gala Raises Over $190K Despite Snowstorm

ST. CLOUD -- Despite a late winter blizzard, the Magic Moments Gala raised a good chunk of change for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota's mentoring program.

The gala held April 13 had over 600 guests registered for the event but because of the snowstorm just under 500 were able to come out.

In total, over $190,000 was raised during the event. The Magic Moments Gala is the largest fundraiser put on by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota every year.

The event not only helps raise money for the organization but brings awareness to the community of the need for more mentors.

During the gala, a "little sister" Ixayana Gonzales was awarded the "Growing Up Big Award."

The award was created in memory of BriAnna Kruzel, a former little sister and Sartell teen who unexpectedly died of natural causes in September 2013. Kruzel's mom, Tami Kruzel, the founder of the non-profit What Would Bri Do, presented the award. What Would Bri Do also was created in BriAnna's memory, one of the goals of the organization is to help people with the grieving process after the loss of a child.

Gonzales was honored for her work in developing mental health education and training for the Latino community.