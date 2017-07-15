Lynx Beat Mercury, Cruise to Best Start in Franchise History

Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus each scored 19 points to lead the Lynx to the best start (14-2) in team history.

The 19 points scored by Augustus were a season high for her. Minnesota led by 17 at halftime. The win is the 9th straight against Phoenix, including sweeping them out of last year's playoffs.

Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 15 points, but was injured and taken out of the game early in the 4th quarter. Minnesota ended a 4 game winning streak by Phoenix.