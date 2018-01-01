Louise E. Botzek, 85, Sauk Rapids

April 9, 1932 - December 29, 2017

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, January 5, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Louise E. Botzek, age 85, who died Friday at Ridgeview Place in Sauk Rapids. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the service at church.

Louise was born April 9, 1932 in Farming to Edward & Mary (Thyen) Black. She married Richard Botzek on January 22, 1955 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Louise grew up in Richmond and moved to Sauk Rapids in 1953. She was head cook for Sauk Rapids School District #47 for 32 years, retiring in 1996. Louise was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254 Auxiliary, East Side VFW Post 4847 Auxiliary, MN Food Service Association, and Benton County Poultry Association. She volunteered at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud, and loved being of service to others, especially veterans. Louise enjoyed time with family and friends, cooking, gospel music, and dancing.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra Botzek-Linn (Michael) of Kimball; and sisters, Marie Thomas of Arizona, Agnes Fangmeier of Paynesville. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard on April 19, 1995; brothers, Leander, Albert and Jerome Black.