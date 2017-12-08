Look for These Scarves Tied to Trees Around St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD - Some scarves have suddenly popped up around St. Cloud, and it's not by accident. Here's why they are around trees all over the area.

It's likely not a scarf put on a tree by the city of St. Cloud, but rather an anonymous person who cares about our homeless out in the cold this time of year.

These scarves are for anybody who is cold and needs a scarf to keep themselves from freezing outside, as the attached note states:

Photo by Barry Allen

This particular scarf was on a tree by the Cash Wise on the East side of St. Cloud, but there are more around the city.

When I first saw this, I was confused as to why there were a few trees with scarves on them, then I saw a note and knew exactly what it was. After yesterday, there was one left around a tree. There are plenty of homeless people who walk that path on their way across Highway 10 to seek shelter.

Whoever you are that did this, you're a true "kind heart". You didn't seek recognition for this beautiful act of kindness, you just did it. This area needs more people like you, helping take care of our fellow citizens who aren't as fortunate as others for whatever the reason is. Thank you for your care and generosity, especially this time of year.

I challenge more people to do this. Let's try to get a scarf on every tree near a walking path in St. Cloud. I promise they will be taken by those in need very quickly!

This story was written by River 96.7's Barry Allen