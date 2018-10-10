Local Fire Departments Holding Many Events During Prevention Week

UNDATED -- You'll have several opportunities this week to visit with and honor your local fire fighters. This week is Fire Prevention week and our local departments are each holding a special event. All events are free to attend.

ST. CLOUD:

Members of the St. Cloud Fire Department have been spending the week at area schools and daycare's. Behinds giving tours of the trucks, they have also been handing out several fire prevention materials and practicing fire drills with the students.

SARTELL:

The Sartell Fire Department is holding an Open House Thursday. The event includes lots of kids activities, tours of the fire trucks, ambulance and police cars. Kids will also be able to spray water from a fire hose. Interstate Batters will also be giving out 9V batteries for smoke detectors. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Sartell Fire Station near Great River Bowl.

WAITE PARK:

You can tour the Waite Park fire hall during their open house Thursday. Your family will be able to see the fire trucks up close and play a variety of kids games. There will also be free hotdogs and pop available. The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

ST. JOSEPH:

The St. Joseph Fire Department is holding a Safety Fair Friday at the Community Fire Hall. You can see fire, ambulance and police equipment, vehicle tours, inflatables for the kids, free gifts for kids and free food. The Safety Fair runs from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

SAUK RAPIDS:

Take your family to see the Sauk Rapids Fire Department at their open house Saturday. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Throughout the morning you can enjoy free pumpkins and goodies for the kids, spray the fire hose and see a demonstration of an extraction.