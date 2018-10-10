Local Expert Expecting A Relatively Quiet Supreme Court Session

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- After a very intense confirmation process for newest United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the actual session for the court may be relatively quiet.

Phil Kronebusch is a political science professor for the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University. He says after last year's session where the court ruled on union fee dues, making a wedding cake for a gay couple, and the Trump travel ban, he expects this session to be much quieter.

However, Kronebusch says it is possible an abortion case may make its way to the Supreme Court again this year.

A number of states have passed state statutes that then ban abortion at different time points in the pregnancy. So as these state laws are challenged and come through the federal court system a case like that could easily be accepted by the Supreme Court. Maybe this term, maybe the next term.

The Justices will be accepting cases into December, and they'll hear cases into March. The term will end in June.