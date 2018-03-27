Local Artist Maddy Braun Working on Debut Album In Nashville
AM 1240 WJON/YOUTUBE
THE TALENTED MADDY BRAUN
If you live in Princeton, Milaca, or Elk River, this is a face you've come to know...or should I say...it's a VOICE you've come to know. The 14-year-old Milaca resident is turning heads with her beautiful voice and original music. Click on the picture to hear our recent interview from Monday, Marcy 26th 2018.
PERFORMING IN NASHVILLE
RECORDING IN MUSIC CITY
Maddy is working on an 8 song project with her Producer and Co-Writer Rick Hallbeck. Maddy is learning that working in the studio is a lot of hours; retakes; overdubs. But all in all; it's a work of passion for this young and upcoming artist.