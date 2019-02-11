Lloyd P. Rosha, 77, St. Augusta

June 9, 1941 - February 10, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta, for Lloyd P. Rosha, age 77 of St. Augusta who died peacefully at his home on February 10, 2019. Family and friends may call from 4PM - 8PM on Thursday at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, St. Augusta and one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Rev. Jose Edayadivil, VC will officiate and interment will be in the parish cemetery. Parish prayers will be at 6PM on Thursday evening at the parish center in St. Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Lloyd was born on June 9, 1941 in St. Cloud to Walter and Helen (Rademacher) Rosha. He served his country in the United States Army National Guard. Lloyd was a member of the St. Augusta Lions Club, Knights of Columbus St. Cloud Council # 961 and St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. Lloyd married Doris Meyer on May 8, 1965 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, St. Augusta. He was employed as a saw operator at Woodcraft Industries for 40 years until his retirement. Lloyd enjoyed scroll sawing and woodworking which led him to making thousands of prayer crosses that he donated to people in need. He also enjoyed polka music, hunting and fishing, and feeding the birds. Lloyd was a hard worker and a dedicated father and grandfather who always put his family first. He will be remembered by many for his quick wit and sense of humor.

Lloyd is survived by his children, Steve of Rockville, Lisa of St. Augusta, Sue (Mark) Erickson of Fertile, Aaron (Jenny) of St. Anthony, Mike (Christina) of Wyoming, Noel (Tricia) of Greenwood, MO, Terese (Neil) Haus of Big Lake; sisters and brothers, Roslyn Kieke of Zimmerman, Maureen (Roger) Athman of Mayhew Lake, Ken (Michele) of Little Falls and Chuck (Diane) of St. Augusta; and grandchildren, Jenna, Brandon, Anna, Ben, Jonathon, Caitlyn, Ella, Jack, Julia, Isabelle, Adalynn, Claire, Emsley, and Nora.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris (May 11, 2017); sister, Patricia Rosha; brother-in-law, Jim Kieke and sister-in-law, Marilyn Rosha.