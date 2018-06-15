‘Little Texas’ To Headline St. Cloud’s 4th of July Fireworks Show

ST. CLOUD -- National recording act "Little Texas" will be playing in Wilson Park on the 4th of July. The St. Cloud Fireworks committee announced Friday that "Music in the Park" will feature Little Texas, along with special guests First Circle and Whiskey Plates.

The music will start at 3:00 p.m. on Independence Day and run up until the fireworks start at 10:00 p.m.

Spokesman Tom Richardson says there will be some reserved seating.

We're going to have the traditional reserved area for members of the military and their families. We do give tickets to the area service organizations and some of our donors. We're going to be splitting the area so folks without a ticket will be able to get up close to the bands as well.

Richardson says there will also be food vendors and adult beverages, plus plenty of activities for the kids.

Meanwhile, across the river at Hester Park, the St. Cloud Municipal Band will perform their traditional 4th of July concert at 8:30 p.m.

The fireworks will be shot off from a barge in the middle of the Mississippi River.