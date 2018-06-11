Little Falls Man Thrown From Motorcycle After Short Police Chase

MORRILL -- A Little Falls man was taken to the hospital after being thrown from his motorcycle following a short police chase.

The incident happened at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a dispute at the Grub N Pub in Ramey, MN.

Authorities say the man causing problems at the bar left on a motorcycle, before they arrived. Deputies were able to find the driver and attempted to stop him.

The motorcycle then fled from the officer, driving through yards and at one point, drove into a squad car. The driver then drove west on Nature Road at speeds of over 100 mph.

Deputies lost site of the motorcycle, then found the driver was thrown from his bike after crashing it about a half-mile east of Morrill.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Curtis Marshik. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.