LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls man was hurt in a rollover crash Thursday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Highway 10 in Little Falls, just south of Highway 27.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 70-year-old Bradley Lundquist was heading south on Highway 10 in his pickup when he lost control, went off the road, struck a sign and tree and rolled.

Lundquist was taken to Little Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.