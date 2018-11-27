Little Falls Holding Christmas Tours Inside Historic Buildings

LITTLE FALLS -- Christmas is in full swing in Little Falls this week and you're invited to share in the holiday fun.

The Little Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau is holding a week long celebration full of Christmas themed events.

Executive Director Kris Vonberge says every year the community comes together to decorate the Rosenmeier and Linden Hill Mansions into a winter wonderland.

This town puts on what we call Mansion and Museum tours. The community comes in and makes claims on a room to decorate or the outside decorations.

Vonberge says they've even turned the Rosenmeier Home tour, otherwise known as the Nutcracker Suite, into a form of game.

As you're looking at the four bedroom house and learn the story about the Senators, you may feel like counting the nutcrackers and we will give prizes away at the end of the tours.

Along with the mansion tours, Vonberge says you can also visit the Fishing Museum and the Charles Lindbergh Museum, which also feature Christmas themed fun.

The cost to tour all four places is roughly $24 for adults and $5 for kids, so you're invited to make of day of it.

The mansion tours run Tuesday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information you can call 1-800-352-5916.