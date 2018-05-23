Little Canada Man Sentenced for Repeatedly Punching Newborn

ST. PAUL (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for repeatedly punching his infant son and severely injuring him.

Twenty-three-year-old Johnny Taylor of Little Canada was sentenced Wednesday to 86 months in prison after pleading guilty to felony assault in Ramsey County.

Authorities say Taylor began punching his 4-week-old son in the face while begging him to stop crying. The boy's grandmother left with the child as Taylor slept after noticing the injuries.

The baby was taken to a hospital emergency room and admitted to intensive care.