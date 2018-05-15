Listener Response to Refugee Moratorium [AUDIO]
Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday many listeners wanted to talk about the City Council agenda item discussing a moratorium on refugee resettlement in St. Cloud. Councilman Jeff Johnson would like residents to vote on whether a moratorium should happen or not. Many listeners expressed concern about the amount of people coming in but others like the positive economic impact the refugees have brought with them. Listen to the conversation below.
