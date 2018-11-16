Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Litchfield

LITCHFIELD-- A Level 3 Predatory Offender is moving to rural Litchfield.

Thirty-two-year-old Raymond Reynolds moved into a residence on 570th Avenue in Litchfield on November 12th.

Reynolds was in prison for breaking and entering a man's home, robbing him, and holding him against his will. He also has a history of indecent exposure to women.

He served out his sentence and is no longer wanted by authorities.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office will be holding a community notification meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the basement of the Meeker County Courthouse.