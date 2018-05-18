Legislative Auditor to Probe Allegations of Child Care Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minnesota's legislative auditor will investigate allegations that child care providers are stealing money from the state's publicly funded child-subsidy program.

Legislative Auditor James Nobles tells the Star Tribune his office will explore the scope of the alleged fraud and whether the Human Services Department had adequate controls to prevent it.

Nobles said several lawmakers asked his office to investigate after a report suggested widespread fraud in the Child Care Assistance Program. He said the report grabbed people's attention with allegations that the fraud is larger than first thought and that the money is going overseas to fund international terrorism.