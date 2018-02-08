LeBron Leads Cavs Past Wolves Wednesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 140-138 in overtime Wednesday night. The two teams combined for an NBA-record 40 made three-pointers.

Jimmy Butler led Minnesota with 35 points in the loss, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 points and 15 rebounds. LeBron James led the Cavs with 37 points, ten rebounds and 15 assists.

The Timberwolves fall to 34-23 with the loss and will play at Chicago on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.