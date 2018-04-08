March 26, 1927 - April 7, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Lawrence “Jerry” J. Justin, 91, St Stephen, formerly of Fargo, will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, St. Stephen. Inurnment will take place immediately afterwards in the parish cemetery. Jerry passed away Saturday at Heritage Place in Foley. There will be a visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements are being made with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.

Lawrence “Jerry” was born on March 26, 1927 to Peter and Agnes (Legatt) Justin in St. Cloud. He attended country school in St. Stephen. Jerry joined the US Navy in 1945 and served on the USS O’Brien until his discharge in 1948. Jerry was stationed in New Mexico on July 16, 1945 during atomic bomb testing. He owned and worked on the family farm for many years before working as a farmer and land laborer in North Dakota. Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing and living off the land. He grew in the faith and attended St. Stephen Catholic Church.

Jerry is survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and Godchildren.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, and 10 brothers and sisters, “Roska” Peternell, Florence Fiedler, Marie Fiedler, Matt Justin, Hilda Hackley, Veronica Sharrett, Gladys Scepaniak, Herbert Justin, Richard Justin, and Audrey Justin.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Place in Foley for the special care and attention provided to Jerry.