Laverne W. Jacob, 60, Sauk Rapids

May 8, 1957 - November 9, 2017

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Laverne W. Jacob, age 60, who passed away Thursday at her home. Rev. Brady Finnern will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Laverne was born May 8, 1957 in Starbuck to Lester & Gladys (Mithun) Eide. She worked as a Processor for Goodwill and was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Laverne enjoyed quilting, baking, gardening, and collecting jewelry and clothes. She was caring, honest, stubborn and a homebody.

Survivors include her children, Dennis Eide of Sauk Rapids, Amy Lauer (Aaron Rowan) of Rice and Travis Jacob of St. Cloud; brother, LeRoy (Gail) Eide of Elbow Lake; grandchildren, Jonathan, Austin, Ian, Ashley, Kaitlin, Brody and Bryce; and great grandchildren, Marcus and Michael. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Raymond Eide.