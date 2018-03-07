LaVerne R. Haehn, 74, St. Cloud

January 15, 1944 - March 7, 2018

LaVerne Rose Haehn, age 74, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Interment will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

LaVerne was born January 15, 1944 in St. Cloud, MN to Norbert B. and Marjorie M. (Messerich) Bischoff. She married Leon Haehn on November 24, 1962 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. LaVerne was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. LaVerne enjoyed going out to lunch with her friends, and spending time with her grandchildren and dogs.