LaVerne E. Cigelske, 82, Avon

September 11, 1935 - May 28, 2018

LaVerne was born on September 11, 1935 in Collegeville Township to Adolf and Olive (Lemke) Cigelske. LaVerne served in the Army from 1958-1964. He married the love of his life, LaVerne Bloch, on October 8, 1960 at Holy Cross in Saint Cloud. LaVerne was a tough, strong man who enjoyed order. He was a passionate man who deeply cared for everyone, especially his wife. LaVerne could fix anything and appreciated cabinetry. He worked as a carpenter for Kraus- Anderson and later as a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed family snowmobiling trips, traveling, attending his great grandson’s baseball games, deer hunting, spear fishing, bingo and western movies. He had a love for Ford cars, and often said, “if it wasn’t a ford, it wasn’t drivable”. LaVerne had many passions, but none could equal the deep love he felt for his wife, and best friend, LaVerne, and their 3 children, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.