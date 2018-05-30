LaVerne E. Cigelske, 82, Avon
September 11, 1935 - May 28, 2018
Funeral Services will be 11 AM Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Albany for LaVerne E. Cigelske, age 82, who passed away Monday. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM Friday Our Savior Lutheran Church in Albany and one hour prior to the services on Saturday.
LaVerne was born on September 11, 1935 in Collegeville Township to Adolf and Olive (Lemke) Cigelske. LaVerne served in the Army from 1958-1964. He married the love of his life, LaVerne Bloch, on October 8, 1960 at Holy Cross in Saint Cloud. LaVerne was a tough, strong man who enjoyed order. He was a passionate man who deeply cared for everyone, especially his wife. LaVerne could fix anything and appreciated cabinetry. He worked as a carpenter for Kraus- Anderson and later as a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed family snowmobiling trips, traveling, attending his great grandson’s baseball games, deer hunting, spear fishing, bingo and western movies. He had a love for Ford cars, and often said, “if it wasn’t a ford, it wasn’t drivable”. LaVerne had many passions, but none could equal the deep love he felt for his wife, and best friend, LaVerne, and their 3 children, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife, LaVerne (Bloch) Cigelske of Avon; children, Jeffery (Judy) Cigelske of Albany, Lori Dodd of Browerville, and Paula Payne of Cold Spring; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 3 sisters; nieces; nephews; and many other loving family members. LaVerne is preceded in death by his parents; 6 brothers; and 3 sisters.