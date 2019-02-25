Lavelle; Breaks Down Where Marwin Will Play [PODCAST]

The Twins signed utility man Marwin Gonzalez to a 2-year contract last week. Star Tribune Twins beat writer Lavelle E Neal III joined me on WJON today. Lavelle broke down where Gonzalez will play by month. Lavelle also suggested that Blake Parker will likely open the season as the closer but he fells Fernando Romero could have the job by season's end. Listen below.

Lavelle also discussed the Gopher basketball loss to Rutger and suggested that making the NCAA tournament is now a long shot. He also weighed in on Richard Pitino's job security.

Lavelle will join me again Tuesday morning at 7:15 a.m.