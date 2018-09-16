LaVaughn “Vonnie” Bangtson, 86, St. Cloud

May 29, 1932 – September 14, 2018

LaVaughn “Vonnie” Bangtson, age 86, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, September 14, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Monday, September 17, 2018 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Sunday, September 16, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Vonnie was born May 29, 1932 in Willmar, MN to Glenn and Violet (Renstrom) Bangtson. She was a dedicated and passionate elementary teacher in Hopkins, Mn for 37 years retiring in 1991. Vonnie taught for one year in Germany and was author of “Do It Book” for preschool and kindergarten. She enjoyed playing cards and games and was an avid and excellent bridge player. Vonnie cherished her time with family and friends but nothing matched her special bond with her identical twin sister Vernie. They lived and played games together here in St. Cloud for 7 years after her retirement. She continued to live in St. Cloud in their home until her move to St. Benedict’s Center where she was the life of the party.

Survived by family: Judi (Mark) Larkin of Boca Raton, FL; Brenda McDonald of Los Angeles, CA; Val Linn of Hackensack, MN; Patrick Larkin of Durham, NC; Meagan Larkin of St. Paul, MN; Cameron Tang of Los Angeles, CA; Ian Tang of Los Angeles, CA; Leslie Linn of New Castle, DE; and John Linn of Newark, DE.

She was preceded in death by her parents, identical twin sister LaVerne “Vernie” McDonald, sister Marilyn Wilhelm, and brother Calvin Bangtson.

Pallbearers will be Patrick Larkin, Meagan Larkin, Cameron Tang, Ian Tang, Mark Larkin and Charlie Flinn.