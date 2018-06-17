Larry J. Neumayer, 83, St. Cloud
August 28, 1934 - June 9, 2018
Larry J. Neumayer, 83, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, June 9, 2018. He died peacefully at his home in Sauk Rapids, MN surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 15, 2018 at Calvary Community Church, with family visitation available the hour prior. A private burial was held at North Star Cemetery, in St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
Larry was born on August 28, 1934 in LeMars, IA to Lewis and Vivian (Pattison) Neumayer. He graduated from LeMars Central High School and the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in commerce. He married Twila Gilmore on December 22, 1956 in LeMars, IA. Larry served in the United State Army Reserves from 1957 to 1963. He started his career at Dayton’s department store in 1958 in Minneapolis, MN. He held various positions and moved to St. Cloud in 1976 when he was made General Manager of the newly built St. Cloud Dayton’s store (now Macy’s). He continued in that position until he retired in 1991. Larry was active in many community organizations. He was a member of Calvary Community Church where he served as an elder. Larry’s trust in Jesus Christ as his Lord and savior was the foundation of his life. Church attendance, reading God’s Word, and taking part in small groups and fellowship were a blessing to him. Larry enjoyed boating, traveling, riding his motorcycle, and driving his T-bird. In later years he spent much time reading, especially his bible, as well as visiting family and friends.
Survivors include his wife Twila of Sauk Rapids, MN; three children, daughters Cindy (Phil) Lindaman of Staples, MN, Pamela (Glenn) Palso of Simpsonville, SC, and son David (Christine) Neumayer of Loveland, CO; eight grandchildren, Kelsie and Michael Lindaman, Kara and Ryan Palso, and Sara, Isaac, Moriah and Grace Neumayer; and sister Linda Schacht of Littleton, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to go to Calvary Community Church, or a charity of your choice.