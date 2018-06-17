Larry J. Neumayer, 83, St. Cloud

August 28, 1934 - June 9, 2018

Larry was born on August 28, 1934 in LeMars, IA to Lewis and Vivian (Pattison) Neumayer. He graduated from LeMars Central High School and the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in commerce. He married Twila Gilmore on December 22, 1956 in LeMars, IA. Larry served in the United State Army Reserves from 1957 to 1963. He started his career at Dayton’s department store in 1958 in Minneapolis, MN. He held various positions and moved to St. Cloud in 1976 when he was made General Manager of the newly built St. Cloud Dayton’s store (now Macy’s). He continued in that position until he retired in 1991. Larry was active in many community organizations. He was a member of Calvary Community Church where he served as an elder. Larry’s trust in Jesus Christ as his Lord and savior was the foundation of his life. Church attendance, reading God’s Word, and taking part in small groups and fellowship were a blessing to him. Larry enjoyed boating, traveling, riding his motorcycle, and driving his T-bird. In later years he spent much time reading, especially his bible, as well as visiting family and friends.