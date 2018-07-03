Larks Rout Rox 12-2

The Rox lost 12-2 at Bismarck Monday night to open the 2-game series. The Larks scored 3 runs in the 1st inning, 3 in the 2nd and 3 in the 4th to put the game out of reach. St. Cloud got a solo home run from Landon Stephens and 1 hit and 1 RBI from Sean Ross. Will Warren was tagged for 11 hits and 9 earned runs in 3-plus innings for the Rox.