Lake George to Be Turned into ‘Winter Wonderland’ Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Lake George.

St. Cloud Park and Recreation is hosting their 12th annual Winter Wonderland event for families in the Granite City. The event runs Saturday from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Lake George.

Lynn Neumann is one of the organizers for Winter Wonderland. She says the festivities focus on bringing families together this holiday season.

"Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there so kids can take a photo with Santa and sit on his lap and tell him what they want for Christmas. Inside will be arts and crafts, kids can make reindeer masks or reindeer ornaments for their Christmas tree. We also have cookie decorating so kids can decorate a cookie."

The event will also have an outdoor reindeer exhibit, medallion hunt, hayrides around the lake and a touch-a-truck area. Neumann says they expect the touch-a-truck part to be busy.

"We have about 25 different big vehicles, heavy machinery, fire trucks, ambulance, police officers, semi trucks, tow trucks, just a huge list of things coming. Kids can climb in them, sit in them, talk to the people that operate them. And kind of our big attraction we actually have the Life Link helicopter flying in so kids can sit in the helicopter."

The Winter Wonderland event is $3 per child or $5 per family. Neumann says you can get $1 off your admission if you bring a donation for the food shelf.