Lake George Neighborhood Hosting Community Wide Potluck

ST. CLOUD -- You'll have a chance to sample foods from around the world on Thursday. The Lake George Neighborhood Coalition is hosting their 4th annual Community Sharing Our Heritage night.

Spokeswoman Roxanne Ryan says it is a potluck dinner, so you are asked to bring a dish to pass. And, they've also invited several restaurants around town to share some of their main dishes.

Some Somali food from some of the Somali restaurants, from some of the food markets, from the Greek restaurants, some of the Mexican restaurants, and the Indian restaurants. It's really just trying to educate everybody about the different kinds of food and some of the great restaurants we have in town.

Ryan says it is free to attend and you don't have to sign-up ahead of time.

It is open to people from all neighborhoods.

The Sharing Our Heritage Potluck dinner is at the St. Cloud Islamic Center, which is the former Garfield school.