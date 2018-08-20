Lake George Gets Third Round of Water Quality Treatment [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- If you're visiting Lake George Monday in St. Cloud you won't be able to fully use the lake.

The lake is receiving another aluminum sulfate treatment to help improve the water quality.

This will be the lake's third of four treatments this year. Noah Czech is St. Cloud's Stormwater Compliance Specialist. He says the aluminum sulfate is designed to make the phosphorus that's in the water column and the lake's sediments unavailable for algae to grow. This will help reduce algae growth in Lake George.

By Tuesday, the lake will be available for full use once again.