Kristina Mikaela Becker, 18, Long Prairie

January 18, 2001 - February 10, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church for Kristina Becker, 18, of Long Prairie, who passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the University of Minnesota-Fairview Hospital, Minneapolis. Fr. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8:00 PM Monday, February 18, 2019 at St Mary’s of Mount Carmel Church in Long Prairie and one hour prior to Mass.

Kristina was born to Gerard and Kimberly (Peters) Becker in Long Prairie. She appreciated her home-school education. Kristina’s playful imagination moved her to do silly things like giving unique names to each and every stuffed animal. She loved to wander outside to play with the cats or pick flowers, and often raided the blackberry bushes outside her house with an early harvest. Kristina was an avid movie watcher and had a remarkable ability to quote movie lines. Kristina loved her family. She cherished the stories they would read to her as it provided comfort through her many health challenges.

She will be dearly missed by her parents, Gerard and Kim; sisters Teresa, Katherine, Johanna Becker of Eden Prairie, MN and Margaret (Nathan) Wuebkers, Elizabeth, Regina, and Rachel Becker and brother Tony Becker of Long Prairie; Grandfather Donald Becker of Saint Michael, MN and grandmother, Mary Peters, Eden Prairie; and also by many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandmothers Rose Becker and Margaret Peters and grandfather John Peters.