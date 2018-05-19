Kimball Woman Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash
KIMBALL -- A Kimball woman is hurt after being involved in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and 150th Street in Maine Prairie Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old Sandy Kelly, from Kimball, was heading north on Highway 15 when she stopped to turn into a driveway and was rear ended by another vehicle.
The driver of the second vehicle, 56-year-old James Robinson of Kimball, was not hurt.
Kelly was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.