Kimball Woman Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash

KIMBALL -- A Kimball woman is hurt after being involved in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and 150th Street in Maine Prairie Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old Sandy Kelly, from Kimball, was heading north on Highway 15 when she stopped to turn into a driveway and was rear ended by another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, 56-year-old James Robinson of Kimball, was not hurt.