Kimball Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen

ST. CLOUD -- A Kimball man is charged with sexually molesting a teenage girl at a home multiple times over a seven month period. According to formal charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 49-year-old Chad Everett is accused of sexually assaulting the girl between November 2016 and June 2017 when the girl was between 16-17-years-old.

The girl, who is now an adult, met with a Stearns County investigator earlier this week and reported that she lived at a home with several siblings and Everett, who was her legal guardian.

The victim said Everett would come into her bedroom multiple times per week and perform sex acts on her while she pretended to be asleep.

Another child told the investigator that Everett would oftentimes fall asleep in the victim's bedroom and would have to go wake Everett up. That child also said he would be in bed with the girl and in only his underwear.

That child also reported they were present when the victim ultimately confronted Everett who allegedly said he "was sorry and would never try to hurt these girls."