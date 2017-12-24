Kim R. Reichert, 42, Fargo, ND and formerly of St. Cloud

November 14, 1975 - December 19, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30AM on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Kim R. Reichert, age 42, of Fargo, ND and formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on December 19, 2017 at her home in Fargo. Rev. Timothy Gapinski and Rev. Peter Vanderweyst will concelebrate and burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-8PM Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church in Waite Park. Parish prayers will be prayed at 4:30PM on Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Kim was born November 14, 1975 in St. Cloud to Henry and Sue (Bethel) Reichert. After high school graduation, Kim was determined to continue her education receiving a degree in Architectural Design, Cardiovascular Technology, and Surgical Technology. She volunteered at Tech High School assisting students with special needs and REC (Residents Encounter Christ). Kim was currently employed by Sanford Health in Fargo, ND working in the Cardiac Cath Lab and training to become a Neurology Technician. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, painting, and cooking for her family (often updating her Facebook page with new recipes). Kim’s faith taught her to forgive without judgement and she unwaveringly walked strongly in her faith. She was beautiful, caring, loving, and a sweetheart. Above all else, she loved her family beyond words and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.