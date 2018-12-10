Kevin Pesta, 60, Long Prairie

November 2, 1958 - December 10, 2018

Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Monday, December 18, 2018 at American Lutheran Church for Kevin Pesta, 60 of Long Prairie, who passed away Monday, December 11, 2018 at the CentraCare Hospital in Saint Cloud. Rev. Bill Bakewicz will officiate and burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Clarissa. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Kevin was born on November 2, 1958 to Raymond and Connie (Thom) Pesta in Fairmont, MN. He graduated from High School in Tomah, WI in 1978. He worked at the Toro Company in Tomah until he moved to Long Prairie in 1981. Kevin loved farming. He worked for several farmers over the years. However, to his uncle Jerry Pesta in Long Prairie and the Felling Farms in Elrosa he was more than a worker, he was family. Kevin was known for his fun-loving personality and kindness towards others. Even through all of his recent health struggles, Kevin focused on his concern for others instead of drawing attention to his predicament. He had a great love for animals. The ready supply of milk bones that he always carried with him will certainly be missed by several dogs. Kevin’s heart of gold will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Many will affectionately remember him say, “Keep smiling and everybody will wonder what you’re up to”.

Survivors include his mother Connie, Long Prairie; sister Corey (Kenny) Kliber, Randall, MN; brother Neil (Brenda),niece Jordan and nephew Logan Pesta all of Royalton, MN.

He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond and his grandparents.