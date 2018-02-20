Kevin A. Wiedewitsch, 55, Milaca

March 31, 1962 - February 14, 2018

A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Princeton Depot, 101 10th Ave. South, Princeton, on Saturday, February 24, 2018, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm with a eulogy at 2:00 pm for Kevin Wiedewitsch who passed away on February 14, 2018, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

Kevin was born to the late Clarence and Muriel (Stevenson) Wiedewitsch in Princeton, MN. Kevin graduated from Princeton High School and worked in the masonry business for over 20 years for Gary Christensen. Kevin was known as a very hard worker and an extremely sensitive, loving, and giving man. He was an active member of the Princeton Fire Department for several years.

Kevin is survived by his two sons, Dan Wiedewitsch of Milaca and Lucas Wiedewitsch of Winona; two grandchildren, Faith and Grace Wiedewitsch; sisters and brother, Sherry (Steven) Whitcomb of Princeton, John (Donna) Wiedewitsch of Backus, Cindy (Wayne, Jr.) Penney of Princeton; significant other, Shawna Trembath.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.