Kennel Club’s Annual Dog Show Held in St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD-- A variety of dogs from the familiar to the obscure competed at the Granite City Kennel Club’s 2018 All Breed Dog Show this weekend.

Dogs and their owners from all over the world gathered at the River’s Edge Convention Center. The club started in the 1970s and has been holding a dog show annually since 1990.

At the show, dogs compete against members of their breed that are the same gender. William Morris is a former club president and current confirmation instructor. He says the dogs are judged based on breed standards.

…how tall the dog should be, how long the dog should be, the type of head it should have, the eye, the eye color, the size of the eye, the placement of the eye, the placement of the ears. Coat is also another big factor.

Competition categories included breed, type, obedience, junior handlers, and of course best in show. Morris says the show is the kennel club’s biggest fundraiser.

We do donate each year to one or two different charities. We’ve got a search and rescue booth over there. We’ve donated quite a bit to those people, and of course you know the kind of work they do where they have dogs that will go into anything and just help save people.

The show was open to the public and all of the dogs competing were registered with the American Kennel Club.