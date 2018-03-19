Kelly’s Doggy Saga Has A Happy Ending

THE STORY

Last week, I told you about a beautiful little black dog that showed up in my fenced backyard. My son Tanner called me and told me that our Great Dane was in the backyard playing with a cute little black dog.

My first thought was...That's odd...my second thought was...oh no! The owner of this little black dog probably just put him back there to run around, and when they return, they won't know that my protective Dane is in the backyard, and they might get a big doggy surprise. He can be a little intimidating.

WE FELL IN LOVE

Tanner stayed out with the cute little dog from about 5 pm to 8:30. Constantly. He didn't want to leave the dog alone. At about 8:30 I said, okay....let's let him in. We didn't want him to get cold. He was so sweet and loving...We couldn't figure this story out. He was well fed, well taken care of, and full of love.

THANK YOU TO OUR LISTENERS