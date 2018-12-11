Kelly’s Cookie Dough That’s Safe To Eat Anytime

DON'T TAKE AWAY MY COOKIE DOUGH

I grew up eating raw cookie dough with Mom..Raw cookie dough with my Grandma's...and grew up to make and eat raw cookie dough with my kids. I guess I've been lucky enough to never experienced a sickness from raw cookie dough, or I probably would n't have kept doing it. However, now when I make cookie dough, I make it without eggs; and it's still just as delicious.

KELLY'S NO SUGAR NO EGG COOKIE DOUGH

I know. You think this recipe is going to suck. You're trying to stay away from eggs; I'm trying to stay away from eggs AND sugar. So when I have a craving for cookie dough, I just head home after work and make up some dough; no recipe required..but here it is if you need one. Just remember these things; I always use 1/2 cup of real butter, and you'll always need 1 teaspoon of baking soda and 3/4 teaspoon of salt to make your dough work. Here we go.

PREHEAT OVEN TO 350

Ingredients

1/2 cup real butter

1 cup sugar or sugar substitute like Swerve (The substitute has to be equal parts to real sugar)

1 1/2 cup flour

2 teaspoons of milk

1 tsp Vanilla

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS

Mix melted butter and sugar in bowl. Mix in Vanilla. Forget sifting your flour. Just dump your flour on top of the mixture, then add 1 teaspoon of baking soda, and 3/4 teaspoon of salt. stir the dry mixture together, and then stir it into the sugar butter mixture. One you get it mixed together, it might seem a little crumbly. Add your two teaspoons of milk, and continue to mix the dough together. It should start making a nice big dough ball.

EAT OR BAKE

Here's the thing. You can now safely eat the dough. Then if you want, you can wrap the rest and put it in the fridge to bake later or, roll it out and bake the cookies now, since you've already preheated your oven. Once your cookies are cool, then you can frost and decorate. These cookies aren't as moist as other cookies but actually I like it that way. The frosting on the cookie gives it all the moistness it needs.

Thinkstock

ICING RECIPE

I have not perfected icing cookies; so I looked up a cookie icing recipe that sounded easy enough to use.

2 cups sifted confectioners' sugar (sifted after measuring)

1 tablespoon low-fat milk (skim or 1% is fine although I have made this successfully using 2% fat milk)

1 tablespoon corn syrup (more if needed to reach desired consistency)

1⁄2 teaspoon almond extract

1⁄4 teaspoon vanilla

food coloring (use colors of choice)

DIRECTIONS

VERY IMPORTANT; the confectioners sugar must be sifted before using. In a bowl beat the sifted confectioners sugar with milk until smooth.

Beat in corn syrup and almond extract until smooth and glossy (if icing is too thick add in a small amount of corn syrup).

Divide into as many separate bowls as desired.

Add in different food coloring to each bowl beating/whisking until the intensity is achieved.

Paint the icing over the cookies using a brush or dip the cookie edges into icing (this will set quite quickly).

Place cookies on waxed paper to dry.

(Frosting recipe)