Kearney Sentenced to Prison For Killing Father [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman charged with murdering her father in 2016 has been sentenced to just over 29 years in prison. Forty-year-old Lisa Kearney pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree intentional murder in October. Kearney had previously been found incompetent to stand trial in the murder of Jeffrey Schilling.

The plea agreement allowed for a sentence ranging from just over 23 years in prison up to 30 years behind bars.

Kearney was accused of killing Schilling at his north St. Cloud home in January 2016, then fleeing to Kentucky.

Police officers were called on a welfare check to Schilling's home on January 4th, 2016 which was a few days after the murder, and found the 66-year-old Schilling dead on a couch. He died from blunt trauma to his head.

Police say they found a short handled maul near his body which they determined was the murder weapon and his truck and wallet missing.