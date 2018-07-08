Kathleen S. Luethmers, 68, St. Cloud

March 24, 1950 - July 6, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11 AM on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Kathleen S. Luethmers, age 68, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be 4-8 PM on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Kathleen “Suz” was born March 24, 1950 in St. Cloud to Howard and Dolores (Eberhardt) Carlson. On April 9, 1972 she married Jerry Luethmers and spent their life together in St. Cloud.

Suz volunteered at Recovery Plus for seven years. She was a fun-loving grandma who treasured summertime activities of parades, fairs and garage sales.

Suz always looked forward to a good 4th of July celebration! She liked listening to Elvis Presley and watching old movies. Most of all, she loved her family.

Suz is survived by her husband, Jerry of St. Cloud; children, Tim (Christy Sibley) Luethmers of St. Cloud, Mandy (Paul) Krey of St. Joseph, Debbie Luethmers (Dave Riedeman-Lenarz) of St. Cloud, David (Missy) Luethmers of Becker; grandchildren, Emma, Brynn, Ethan, Madison, Izzy, Simon; brothers, Ken (Marcia) Carlson, Mike (Diane) Carlson, Rocky (Doreen) Carlson, Tom Krause and Jon Krause.